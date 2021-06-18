When is Oscar De La Hoya's next fight?

Oscar De La Hoya is one of the latest boxers to jump on the exhibition and crossover bandwagon.

The Mexican-American is set to mount a comeback in the squared circle on September 11, 2021, against a highly decorated UFC champion in Vitor Belfort.

Pugilists and boxing as a whole have enjoyed a massive resurgence in terms of popularity and relevance.

Also Read: 3 reasons why UFC fans should be excited about Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort

The date is actually Sept. 11, not Sept. 18, per sources — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2021

The rising wave of exhibitions and crossover fights has brought a lot of fresh eyes to the sport, and fresh eyes most certainly bring more money.

With this new practice becoming the norm, more and more mainstream boxers of yesteryear feel the need to cash in on this opportunity.

What do we know about Oscar De La Hoya's next fight?

Considering how the fight was only just confirmed, a lot of details regarding the event are still up in the air. However, a few details have been released alongside the fight announcement.

The exhibition is slated under the promotional banner of Triller Fight Club, as was recently confirmed by promoter Ryan Kavanaugh. Although the location, venue, and rules of the event are yet to be revealed, Triller officials have hinted at Las Vegas as a potential site for the fight.

However, Kavanaugh confirmed that the plan was to surround the event with massive festivities to make the event a weekend-long treat.

What to expect from Oscar De La Hoya?

'The Golden Boy' has suffered a great deal during his time away from the boxing ring, getting caught up in countless controversies, including issues with substances.

Nonetheless, it seems like Oscar De La Hoya has set himself back on the straight and narrow and is hell-bent on vindicating himself by putting on a boxing masterclass reminiscent of his old self.

That said, one can't help but wonder about the accumulation of ring rust on the boxer's weapons of choice, who is now pushing 50.

While Oscar De La Hoya has been calling for a comeback fight for months, even issuing a challenge to Gennady Golovkin, a fight that would never happen, De La Hoya will enter this fight as the underdog.

Also Read: When was Oscar De La Hoya's last fight, and who was it against?

De La Hoya's last outing in the ring took place way back in December 2008 when he suffered a KO loss at the hands of Manny Pacquiao.

Vitor Belfort, on the other hand, fought in 2018, succumbing to a KO loss against Lyoto Machida.

While both fighters come into this fight on the back of losses, one cannot be faulted for leaning towards the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Whose side are you on? Drop your predictions in the comments!

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari