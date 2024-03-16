When Ovince Saint Preux face-planted Alonzo Menifield with a brutal counter left-hook

Despite his less-than-stellar run of form, Ovince Saint Preux is a dangerous fighter blessed with nuclear heat in his fists, to which Alonzo Menifield can attest. The pair squared off in 2020 in a bout that saw 'OSP' score his most recent knockout, which was among his finest ever.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 176, both men slugged it out across three rounds. And it was in the third and final round, Saint Preux landed the finishing blow. As the shorter man, Menifield was desperate to close the distance, swarming his foe in a bid to sandwich him between himself and the chain-linked fence.

However, as 'OSP' backstepped, he created just enough space for the perfect counterpunch. Menifield lunged forward with a right straight to the body, hoping to draw Saint Preux's hands low and follow up with a left hook over the top. However, he had anticipated Menifield's combination.

Furthermore, he had created just enough space between them that Menifield's attempt at closing distance hadn't gotten him close enough to land his left hook before Saint Preux could return fire with a left hook of his own. So, as Menifield sprang back up, his blow fell just an inch short, and he was countered mid-punch.

Saint Preux's left hook flattened him, and no follow-up shots were needed. Now, as he is set to take on Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Vegas 88, he hopes to turn back the clock and score a knockout before his 41st birthday on April 8.

Ovince Saint Preux is more than just powerful, he is also unorthodox

No fighter in the UFC has submitted more opponents with the Von Flue choke than Ovince Saint Preux. His natural aptitude for the submission is second to none, with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once suggesting that they rename it the Saint Preux choke after 'OSP'.

He has finished four fighters with the submission, namely Nikita Krylov, future heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Yushin Okami, and Michal Oleksiejczuk. Despite his skill with the Von Flue choke, 'OSP' is not yet a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.