When Paige VanZant said that Conor McGregor deserved to go to jail

Former UFC women's flyweight Paige VanZant once claimed that Irish superstar Conor McGregor should be sent to jail for sucker-punching an elderly man on the head in a Dublin pub.

On April 6, 2019, Conor McGregor punched an elderly man named Desmond Keogh on the head for allegedly refusing to drink a shot of the Irishman's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. The incident took place at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

WATCH: Conor McGregor caught on surveillance video punching an old man at a pub (Via: @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/VayX9hgRtV — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 15, 2019

In the CCTV footage, Conor McGregor can be seen offering customers shots of his whiskey but the man refused to drink Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. That angered The Notorious One as he went on to sucker-punch him on the head. During the time, UFC fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Paige VanZant publicly condemned the behavior of their colleague.

In an interview with TMZ back in 2019, VanZant claimed that she absolutely doesn't condone McGregor's actions and stated that the Irishman is setting a bad example for his fans and fans of the sport. VanZant even claimed that Conor McGregor deserved to go to jail for his antics so that he can understand that there could be dire consequences to his actions.

"Is all media good media for our sport? I don't know. I'm not condoning punching someone in the face randomly at a bar. You know, he is a big star in the UFC and he definitely made it. Of course it's awful to see the way your career can turn out and all the things that it can lead to, so yeah, I am extremely disappointed in him."

"You know he needs to have consequences. We don't know what happened that led to him punching the man but he definitely blindsided punched him in the face. Its got to be jail because money can buy you everything. He's got the perfect amount of money to get away with absolutely everything so its got to be something that punishes him so his fans don't try to emulate this."

Did Conor McGregor end up in jail for punching an elderly man in a Dublin pub?

Well, Conor McGregor managed to avoid jail time after pleading guilty to one charge of assault in connection with the incident in the pub. Judge Treasa Kelly said she decided against sending Conor McGregor to jail since he had pleaded guilty, expressed remorse, and compensated the victim. McGregor was fined for the incident.