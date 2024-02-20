When is Ramadan? Here is when you can expect some of your favourite UFC fighters to be on a hiatus from the octagon 

Ramadan has been creating certain hurdles for UFC matchmakers, it would seem.

This religious celebration takes place between March 10 and April 9, featuring a month of fasting but also a few weeks of reflection and prayer among Muslims. UFC 300 goes down on April 13, and prior to Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill being announced for the card, it seemed like the UFC was clamoring to sign other fights that were laden with roadblocks.

As far as UFC fighters who are taking part, Khamzat Chimaev recently shot down rumors that he would be involved in a high-profile fight at UFC 300. Last week, it was mentioned on The MMA Hour that the UFC was eyeballing a welterweight title bout between Chimaev and champion Leon Edwards. The former flatly stated he would not fight during the religious celebration anymore.

This massive tentpole event for the UFC happens to take place during a stretch of time that leaves a lot of their top fighters indisposed. This also is reportedly the case for reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

A champ-champ opportunity was also reported put out there to Makhachev but the timing of the Muslim celebration doesn't coincide with seeing Edwards vs Makhachev within this timeline.

Shavkat Rakhmonov was also the third reported option the UFC pursued for a welterweight title fight versus Leon Edwards. The story remains the same where, based on the faith of the fighter, it seems as if the timing of this religious celebration also scuttled another possible high-level matchup at 170 pounds.

Despite Edwards, per Helwani, saying yes to all these fights, it became clear to fans in recent days that 'Rocky' would not be defending his 170-pound crown at this massive April pay-per-view.

Belal Muhammad and his keenness on taking a UFC fight during Ramadan

Belal Muhammad is a fighter who participates in Ramadan but has also done a camp amid all of this deprivation of food and water. The high-ranked welterweight contender even recently stated via social media he was down to fight during Ramadan, but per Ariel Helwani's aforementioned report, it did not seem like Muhammad received a call for the UFC 300 headliner.

It also seems like Muhammad is also game to get into another training camp amid the religious celebration. Via his personal X account @bullyb170, Muhammad stated:

"Ufc 300, 301.320 , Ramadan , tomorrow, next week ..date doesn’t matter #ANDNEW"

