"When someone talks sh** about gays, it is not freedom" - Muhammad Mokaev slams NATO chief justifying burning of Quran

Muhammad Mokaev has criticized a prominent NATO representative after the latter's comments regarding the recent Quran-burning incident in Sweden on Wednesday (June 28). The day was regarded as one of the most significant of 2023, as part of the annual Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

As Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, members of an activist group headed by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika held a protest in front of the largest mosque in Stockholm, Sweden. On Wednesday, Momika was seen stomping on a copy of the Quran and subsequently burning the holy book.

Following that, on Thursday (June 29), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the incident, suggesting that the burning of the Quran was offensive towards the religion of Islam and its followers.

However, he indicated that it wasn't necessarily illegal in Sweden, as the country's laws comprise freedom of expression, which allows individuals to express their opinions. Stoltenberg said:

“I understand the emotion and the depth of feeling. These causes and actions taken that are offensive and objectionable are not necessarily illegal in a sovereign legal system.”

The Quran-burning incident is under investigation in Sweden. Certain sections of the socio-political realm the world over have alleged that Momika's act of burning the holy book wasn't an innocuous act of freedom of expression but rather an attack aimed to hurt the Muslim community.

Muhammad Mokaev - a self-proclaimed devout Muslim who hails from Dagestan, Russia and resides in the UK -- has now addressed the incident. The UFC flyweight athlete condemned the incident and Stoltenberg's comments.

Moreover, the MMA fighter insinuated that Stoltenberg and others with a similar worldview seemingly permit the burning of the Quran under the guise of freedom of expression but don't allow criticism against the LGBTQ community. Mokaev tweeted:

""Freedom of expression" But when someone talks sh** about gays, it is not freedom of expression Double standards"

Unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev sets sight on top UFC flyweights for his next fight

Muhammad Mokaev holds the No. 11 position in the UFC flyweight rankings. Mokaev's most recent fight saw him beat Jafel Filho via third-round submission in March this year.

The undefeated Mokaev later appeared on the Believe You Me podcast and spoke to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith regarding his next move.

Muhammad Mokaev alluded to the fact that he has only beaten unranked opponents in the UFC, which is often used to downplay his potential.

The UK-based fighter asserted that he aims to fight the high-ranking flyweights in his upcoming octagon appearances. Lambasting the top flyweights for evading a fight against him, 'The Punisher' said:

"Manel Kape, he didn’t accept a fight against me. He’s ranked No.9, he’s 3-2 in the UFC, but he said, ‘You’re not on my level.’ How can I not be his level if he lost to all ranked guys. Brandon Royval also said you’re not my level." (h/t MMA Junkie)

