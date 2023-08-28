When 'The Korean Zombie' possibly missed out on a huge Conor McGregor title fight due to mandatory military service

It was a bittersweet moment for UFC fans around the globe, as they bore witness to 'The Korean Zombie' (Chan Sung Jung) announcing his retirement and concluding a memorable career following a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore.

The journey of the South Korean mixed martial artist, spanning over a decade, has been characterized by thrilling contests and an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

'The Korean Zombie', encountered a crucial juncture in his MMA journey when the possibility of a significant fight against Conor McGregor emerged, only to be potentially thwarted by his mandatory military service obligations.

The prospect of a showdown with McGregor held the promise of catapulting him into the spotlight and contributing to his legacy. However, South Korea's mandatory military service requirement, which most South Korean men must complete before turning 28, loomed over this opportunity.

In 2014, he took a hiatus from the sport to fulfill his national duty. During that time, Conor McGregor's career soared to new heights. The Irishman's impressive streak, marked by five TKO/ KO victories, included notable victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier and Chad Mendes.

Chan Sung Jung's dedication to his country and commitment to his fighting career placed him at a crossroads where personal ambitions converged with bigger responsibilities. Speaking about mandatory military duty in a past interview, he stated [via Insider]:

"The law requires every male to serve in the military and it is extremely hard to get out of it. If you purposely evade the military duty you will get jail time."

'The Korean Zombie' fulfilled his national duties following a TKO loss to Jose Aldo at UFC 163 for the UFC featherweight championship. He returned to action against Dennis Bermudez in February 2017 and won the fight by knockout.

Conor McGregor reacts to Max Holloway's sensational knockout victory over 'The Korean Zombie'

Max Holloway delivered a jaw-dropping one-punch knockout against 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event of UFC Singapore.

In the third round, as 'The Korean Zombie' charged forward with aggressive haymakers, Holloway opted for a fiery exchange of punches. In the heat of the action, Holloway unleashed a powerful overhand right that found its mark on his opponent's chin. The South Korean featherweight crashed face-first into the canvas, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

The electric atmosphere in the arena was matched by the explosive reaction from fight fans on social media, and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was quick to share his thoughts on Twitter. McGregor praised both the competitors, tweeting:

"What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! @ufc, as advertised."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight