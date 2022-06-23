"I'm here to take over" - When Tommy Fury referenced Conor McGregor as a 19-year old 

Back in December 2018, Tommy Fury quoted Conor McGregor during a televised training session. Fury warmed up in front of a small crowd while being filmed by BT Sport.

Once the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finished warming up, he stated:

"I'm gonna show everyone, I'm not just doing it for my last name. I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over."

Watch the full clip below:

The quote gained plenty of applause from the crowd. It was one that McGregor made famous during a post-fight interview after beating Diego Brandao in Ireland in 2013.

Tommy Fury is yet to become a champion like his brother. However, the young fighter is trying to take a more unconventional route when building his brand.

Fury was on the popular British TV show Love Island, where he met his current girlfriend Molly Mae. The duo often document their lives on social media and on Mae's YouTube channel. This has attracted a new type of audience for Fury, with the fighter seemingly having a larger female following than most boxers after appearing on the reality TV show.

For a novice boxer, Fury has an impressive number of followers on social media. 'TNT' has 4.1 million followers on just his Instagram page, which he uses to promote his upcoming bouts along with general images of his life.

This sort of platform has attracted the interest of Jake Paul, with the two scheduled to fight in a boxing match. They were meant to fight in December 2021, but the bout was canceled after Fury suffered an injury.

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul is officially announced

As mentioned, Tommy Fury will soon face his rival Jake Paul in a boxing match. The bout will take place inside the legendary Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2022.

The announcement came after Paul publicly stated that Fury only had 24 hours to accept the deal. He also said that the bout will have a purse worth $2 million for Tyson Fury's younger half-brother:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



We’ve given you everything you asked for



$2M purse

VADA testing

Tampon’s



You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?We’ve given you everything you asked for$2M purseVADA testingTampon’sYou have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?We’ve given you everything you asked for$2M purse ✅VADA testing ✅Tampon’s ✅You have 24 hours 2 clear this up or I will never give u this opportunity again

This will be the first time Jake Paul has professionally fought a boxer in his career. His other bouts have all been against other celebrities and MMA athletes.

Fury will likely be making the most money in his boxing career when facing Paul, with all of his previous bouts being against relatively unknown fighters. However, those opponents were professional boxers, meaning that Fury definitely has the edge when it comes to experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far