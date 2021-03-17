When Trevor Gudde emulated UFC star Jorge Masvidal's flying knee to finish an opponent

Welterweight Trevor Gudde made a splash in Bellator MMA last November with a spectacular knockout victory over Khonry Gracie, who is the son of Jiu-Jitsu legend Royce Gracie. The finishing move that Gudde used was somewhat similar to the iconic knee that 'Gamebred' landed on Ben Askren at UFC 239.

As Khonry Gracie was backing to the fence, Trevor Gudde timed a devastating knee that rocked the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu scion. He followed it up with a barrage of punches on a grounded Khonry, which prompted the referee to step in and stop the contest.

In the post-fight interview at Bellator 252, Trevor Gudde stated that the gameplan was to wear out the grappler with relentless striking. 'The Scarecrow' revealed that his coaches had made him drill the knee several times ahead of his fight with Khonry Gracie.

"Everything we worked on, came to fruition. That step knee that ended up cracking him and knocking him down was what my coach promised was going to work. We drilled that ten thousand times for the last several months and it was really cool to see it work out perfectly there in the third," said Trevor Gudde.

Jorge Masvidal shocked the MMA world when he cracked Ben Askren's chin with a stunning flying knee within 5 seconds of the first round when the two met at UFC 239. Following the event, American Top Team (Masvidal's gym) released footage of the BMF drilling the exact same technique in the lead-up to his bout with the undefeated fighter.

Video: Jorge Masvidal drills flying knee two days before Ben Askren KO at UFC 239 https://t.co/nE4BOF4GgB pic.twitter.com/6uId80ckVS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 8, 2019

Trevor Gudde will fight Roman Faraldo next

Bellator has announced that Trevor Gudde will face Roman Faraldo (4-0) at Bellator 255. Faraldo fights out of American Top Team in Miami and is said to be a protege of UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. Gudde made his promotional debut at Bellator 252 in November last year.

On his debut, Roman Faraldo also stopped his opponent with a flying knee, making it evident that he is following in his mentor's footsteps. Both Faraldo and Gudde have showcased immense potential in the striking department and it will be interesting to see who emerges as the victor on April 2nd at Bellator 255.

Bellator 252 video: Jorge Masvidal protege Roman Faraldo nails nasty flying knee TKO in debut https://t.co/f62f00Pbuq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 13, 2020