Did Dan Ige beat Jorge Masvidal's record for fastest knockout in UFC history with one-punch finish of Gavin Tucker?

UFC featherweight Dan Ige produced an early knockout of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21, however, the record of fastest finish in UFC history still belongs to Jorge Masvidal.

Ige knocked out Tucker in 22 seconds, whereas, 'Gamebred' had stunned Ben Askren in just five seconds when the two welterweights came to blows in July 2019.

Although Dan Ige didn't manage to get his name etched in the UFC records, his 22-second knockout of Tucker was still the sixth-fastest knockout in the history of the UFC featherweight division.

The confusion about Ige claiming the fastest knockout in UFC history arose when commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping playfully debated that the knockout only took 3 to 5 seconds.

Chan Sung Jung currently holds the aforementioned record in the 145-pound weight class when he finished Mark Hominick in seven seconds at UFC 140 in 2011.

Dan Ige wants to fight 'The Korean Zombie' next

Following his win over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21, Dan Ige went on to call out Chan Sung Jung at the post-fight interview. The UFC featherweight has been calling for a fight against 'The Korean Zombie' for a long time now. Ige had also called out Sung Jung after his win over Mirsad Bektić at UFC 247.

"I would like to face 'The Zombie'. I’ve been trying to fight this guy forever. Please man, give me The Zombie," Ige said after the fight.

Advertisement

Dan Ige, one of the most promising contenders in the featherweight division, had last fought Calvin Kattar in July last year, where he suffered the third loss of his professional MMA career. Now that Ige has gotten back into the win column in spectacular fashion, the UFC may well entertain his request of fighting The Korean Zombie.

Chan Sung Jung's last UFC fight was opposite Brian Ortega, where he was put away dominantly by 'T City'. He is currently ranked No.5 in the featherweight division, and had recently called out Zabit Magomedsharipov.