When do UFC 268 tickets go on sale?

UFC 268 is rapidly approaching. The UFC has now revealed when fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for the event.

The pay-per-view itself promises to be one of the top PPV cards of the year. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to defend against Colby Covington in a blockbuster rematch.

Also featured on the UFC 268 card is strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. 'Thug Rose' will face former 115-pound queen Zhang Weili for the second time this year. If fans wish to buy tickets to watch these champions fight in person, then September 17 should be a date marked down on their calendars.

The UFC recently posted the following information to their Twitter account regarding when UFC 268 tickets will go on sale:

"Talk about a line up! We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th!"

Talk about a line up! 🙌 We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th! Visit https://t.co/YzVPhY2GlF for more info! pic.twitter.com/gFDx7PQ6Em — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2021

Fans can also sign up on the UFC's official website to get an exclusive presale code. The presale begins a day earlier, on Thursday, September 16 at 10am Eastern Time.

Fights to watch out for at UFC 268

As mentioned above, UFC 268 has two title fights in the welterweight and strawweight divisions that serve as the card's marquee matchups. However, the event is also littered with some exhilarating undercard bouts.

Chief among them is the lightweight fight between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje. Both men are coming off failed title shots and are looking to get back in the win column. Gaethje is known for essentially only featuring in exciting fights, whilst Chandler's two-fight UFC career so far has made him an instant fan favorite.

Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 268 in November, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but both parties agreed to the bout. The promotion is targeting Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 for the event. pic.twitter.com/blbjAs19Dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2021

Another fight that definitely deserves some attention is the middleweight scrap between former champion Luke Rockhold and surging contender Sean Strickland. Rockhold has been out for an extended period of time. That has left many fans questioning whether he will attempt to mount another title run or simply fall into the role of gatekeeper.

It is also worth noting that there will be two debutants who are touted to have huge success in the UFC featured on the UFC 268 card. Former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry will make his UFC debut against Jordan Williams, whilst former Glory kickboxer Alex Pereira will face Andreas Michailidis.

