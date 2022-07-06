When is UFC 278?

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 is scheduled to be held on August 20, 2022, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main card of the event will start at 10 PM ET, while the prelims and early prelims will start at 8 PM ET and 6 PM ET, respectively.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Edwards previously met inside the octagon in 2015. Kamaru Usman secured a comfortable unanimous victory against the Brit. The champion's wrestling prowess proved too much for 'Rocky' to handle.

Since his defeat to the reigning welterweight champion, Edwards has wracked up a 10-fight undefeated streak. The 30-year-old's latest win came against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Usman, meanwhile, is currently on a 19-fight win streak. The 35-year-old also has five title defenses to his name. In his last outing at UFC 268, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' triumphed over Colby Covington for a second time.

What are the standout fights set for UFC 278?

This numbered UFC event, headlined by the welterweight title clash, is also set to feature other fan-favorite fighters on the card. Let's take a look at two of the stand-out fights on the UFC 278 card:

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Former featherweight champion and now-bantamweight Jose Aldo is scheduled to take on No.6-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili on the card. The 35-year-old Aldo is currently ranked at No.3 in the 135-pound division.

Aldo is currently on a three-fight win streak. The former champion's latest win came against No.7-ranked bantamweight Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili's last win was against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266. He is currently on a seven-fight win streak.

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Another UFC 278 attraction is in the middleweight division, where former title challenger Paulo Costa will take on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

The Brazilian hasn't tasted victory since 2019 and is currently on a two-fight skid. In his last outing at UFC Vegas 41, 'The Eraser' succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against No.2-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori.

Rockhold, on the other hand, is entering the octagon after an almost three-year hiatus from the sport. The American has not registered a win since 2017 and is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Both fighters will be looking to get back in the win column at UFC 278.

