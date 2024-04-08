When is the UFC 300 press conference: Date, time, fighters on stage - All revealed here

It appears as though fans could be in for an entertaining prelude to UFC 300 as there will reportedly be a massive press conference taking place this Thursday.

Pre-fight press conferences are common for each pay-per-view event as they build anticipation for what's to come later that weekend. They typically take place with fans in attendance and feature only the main and co-main event fighters along with the main card, but there could be a change for the event.

According to MMA Orbit, the pre-fight press conference will take place on Thursday but will feature the entire card on stage. This is significant as several former champions and fan favorites are competing in the preliminary card, so they will all get the full experience of competing at the historical event.

Taking it to X, MMA Orbit wrote:

"The #UFC300 press conference will take place on Thursday at 17:00 PT, 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT (Friday) and feature all 26 fighters on the card."

Much like the past pre-fight press conferences, it will stream live on the UFC's YouTube channel at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in North America, and 1 am in the UK. There will be no shortage of electrifying personalities on stage as the main card fighters that will be taking part include Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Zhang Weili, Yan Xiaonan, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Bo Nickal, and Cody Brundage.

In addition, the prelim fighters included with the expanded stage include Bobby Green, Jim Miller, Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figueiredo, Holly Holm, Kayla Harrison, Jessica Andrade, Marina Rodriguez, Jalin Turner, Renato Moicano, Sodiq Yusuff, Diego Lopes, Calvin Kattar, Aljamain Sterling, Jiri Prochazka, and Aleksandar Rakic.

It will be interesting to see how Dana White manages the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference as all the competitors will get an opportunity to build interest for their respective bouts. However, he will likely want to ensure that it doesn't get out of hand.

How many championship bouts are scheduled for UFC 300?

UFC 300 could very well live up to the hype as there are several fights featuring top contenders and past champions alongside three title fights scheduled for the historic event.

In the main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will make his first title defense against former champion Jamahal Hill, where he will have an opportunity to avenge his coach Glover Teixeira's previous loss. Meanwhile, strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will square off in the co-main event.

In addition, Justin Gaethje will put his 'BMF' title on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in what many fans have tapped as the early favorite for Fight of the Night.

