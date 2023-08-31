When is UFC 5 coming out? Why is it rated 'Mature'? New EA Sports gameplay features reported, including a change in gaming engine

The highly-anticipated EA Sports UFC 5 video game is all set to be released this year (2023). The EA Sports UFC 4 video game was launched on August 14, 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming platforms.

On that note, as reported by Insider Gaming, it's now been revealed that UFC 5 will be released on October 27, 2023, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Additionally, Insider Gaming reported that a PC version of the game is unavailable.

As the MMA world approaches the UFC 5 release date, it's been highlighted that the cover of the game's Standard Edition would feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Meanwhile, the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition is expected to have UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Upon the registration for the game's beta version commencing, several gamers seemingly realized that the UFC video game series would be moving from a T (Teen) rating to an M (Mature) rating with UFC 5.

Apparently, that's because the M rating allowed the UFC 5 game's developers to add features to show more realistic aspects of damage and depict damage in greater detail. It'll also have the feature of blood pooling on the octagon canvas, which is said to be yet another factor in the game's rating moving from T to M.

Presently, combat sports legends such as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Fedor Emelianenko are included in the game’s roster as part of the pre-order bonus. The game's roster would feature the majority of the current UFC roster, with former fighters as well as future additions gradually included via updates in the days to come.

A closer look at the EA Sports UFC 5 gameplay features

Another report by Insider Gaming suggested that for the first time, the EA Sports UFC game would move from the Ignite Engine to Frostbite. The game would thereby go from 30 FPS (frames per second) to 60 FPS. Frostbite would also bring a new environment presentation, more detailed characters, better light, realistic fighter walkouts, and superior in-game character design.

The game would also have a new cinematic replay for knockouts, considerably improving the presentation during and after a KO.

Moreover, being the first EA Sports UFC game with an M rating, it'll have an incredibly realistic portrayal of damage -- be it bruising, swelling, cuts, broken noses, swollen eyes, or various combinations of the different kinds of damage inflicted.

The damage would accumulate over the course of the fight, and doctor stoppages could also play a role in the game. Furthermore, the submission minigames would be removed and replaced by a newly crafted system built around transitions.

