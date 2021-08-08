When UFC strawweight Tecia Torres was accused of doing steroids 

UFC strawweight Tecia Torres has been accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs multiple times.

The first round of gossip started when 'The Tiny Tornado' was a contender in season 20 of UFC's reality show and competition The Ultimate Fighter.

Torres was accused of using PEDs by her housemates from TUF Season 20, but she was quick to silence the doubters and accusers via a clear and lengthy Instagram post soon after.

Torres posted a collage of pictures consisting of images of her from childhood to adolescence to show her "genetically gifted" frame.

"I'm going to do this once and leave it alone! I have NEVER and I repeat NEVER put any illegal substance in my body in any way shape or form. I have never even had a sip of alcohol in my life, let alone a cigarette, or any drug! I am true to my word about being straight-edged 100 %. I can't help it that I am genetically gifted & my 20 years of hard work, martial arts, and dedication shows!" Said an infuriated Tecia Torres while posting a collage of her pictures.

The American was also seemingly accused of seeking an illegal advantage by Carla Esparza.

“@PabloSonning: you think @teciatorres juices? Heard she got weaker as show went on.” Interesting.Guess we will see as the show progresses. — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) September 12, 2014

Replying to an Instagram user, Esparza said:

"You think [Tecia Torres] juices? Heard she got weaker as show went on. Interesting. Guess we will see as the show progresses."

Taking to Sqor to explain her situation, Tecia Torres replied to Esparza saying:

“LMAO!!!! You are really going to include my name in this? Alright, so let me start by saying this: for someone who is constantly going on and on about their 'college degree' (which I have one as well, but don’t go bragging about it), you sure seem to not be able to read! Someone commented: 'I’m still confused about Tecia. She looked and moved like a different person.' I responded, 'Interesting observation. I’ll say quite a few girls in the house had their theories about that'. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Tecia Torres was also also accused by Angela Hill before their fight at UFC 265

Tecia Torres was accused by Angela 'Overkill' Hill in the pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 265. Hill stated:

"But you talking pre-USADA. I have heard all teammates of yours confirm that you were doping that’s why they kicked you out of the gym."

Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill at UFC 265 via unanimous decision after a dominant performance.

30-27

30-27

29-28



Tecia Torres scores a unanimous decision victory at #UFC265 🌪 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ7nGybtN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 8, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard