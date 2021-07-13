When will tickets for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley go on sale?

Tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight will go on sale from July 22, 2021.

YouTube megastar Jake Paul is set to compete in a professional boxing match against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The consensus in the combat sports community is that Jake Paul (3-0; three KO’s) is up against the biggest test of his professional boxing career thus far as he faces Tyron Woodley (0-0) inside the squared circle.

The fight will be Woodley’s debut in the sport of professional boxing. Nevertheless, the former UFC star is no stranger to the realm of combat sports. Woodley has competed as a professional MMA fighter since 2009. Additionally, Woodley is widely respected for his striking skills and KO power.

In regards to a few notable details on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight, Ariel Helwani took to social media to post the following tweet:

The Jake Paul x Tyron Woodley 190-pound pro boxing match is set for Aug. 29 in Cleveland, per sources. That’s a Sunday night. 8pm on Showtime PPV.



The fight will take place @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavs. Paul is from Cle.



Tickets on sale 7/22. Presser tomorrow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2021

Helwani revealed that the 190-pound professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place in Cleveland on August 29. The fight will air live on Sunday at 8 pm on Showtime PPV.

Furthermore, the venue for the fight is the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, Ohio. Helwani noted that it will be a home fight for Cleveland's Jake Paul.

Moreover, Helwani asserted that tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight go on sale from July 22. There’s a press conference in relation to the fight that’s set to take place tomorrow.

The fight was initially supposed to take place on August 28, however, the date has now been changed to August 29. Helwani credited Mike Coppinger for first reporting the new date.

New date first reported by @MikeCoppinger.



Amanda Serrano x Yamileth Mercado is one of the fights on the main card. 126. Rest of main card will be all pro bouts with recognizable names to the boxing community. Serra recently won an MMA fight but is one of the best P4P in boxing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2021

Jake Paul has vowed to knock Tyron Woodley out in his hometown

Jake Paul is coming off a spectacular first-round TKO win over Ben Askren

With the aforementioned details being revealed, Jake Paul has taken to social media and reiterated that he’ll KO Woodley in his hometown. One of the tweets sent out by Jake Paul regarding the fight read as follows:

“I can’t believe I get to fight in my hometown Cleveland August 29th @TWooodley is getting knocked out in front of my closest friends and family”

I can’t believe I get to fight in my hometown Cleveland



August 29th @TWooodley is getting knocked out in front of my closest friends and familyhttps://t.co/ijda7aGClL — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 12, 2021

Jake Paul’s most recent combat sports contest was against retired MMA fighter Ben Askren. Paul defeated Askren with a first-round TKO in April.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley’s most recent combat sports contest was a welterweight MMA bout against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March. Woodley lost the fight via a first-round submission.

Edited by Harvey Leonard