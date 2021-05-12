When do tickets for UFC 263 go on sale?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to put tickets for UFC 263 on sale across three days this week.

The blockbuster event is set to go down at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, June 12. The card will be headlined by two fascinating title fights, in addition to one of the biggest “marquee” non-title bouts of the year so far.

It’ll continue the UFC’s trend of making their way around multiple cities in the United States, putting on events in front of capacity crowds for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC 263 ticket sale starts on May 12

The promotion has revealed exactly when tickets for UFC 263 will go on sale.

Members of the UFC Fight Club will be able to purchase their tickets today, May 12, beginning at 12pm PT. The process will then move on to the UFC Social pre-sale on May 13 at 10am PT, before finishing up with the general sale date of May 14 at 10am PT.

Based on the trend we’ve seen thus far with regards to ticket sales for UFC 261 and UFC 262, it’s safe to say we can expect a pretty good turnout in Arizona. In fact, we may even get a complete sell-out.

They’ve certainly got the card for it as we mentioned, with the UFC doing everything in their power to ensure this is their best year since 2016.

The main event will see Israel Adesanya defend his UFC middleweight title against Marvin Vettori, three years on from their first meeting in the very same arena. Adesanya managed to get the edge on that night, but many believe Vettori will be a much tougher test this time around.

We then move onto the co-main event which, in itself, is an incredibly exciting rematch when you consider how entertaining their first fight was. We’re referring to the UFC flyweight title showdown between reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Brandon Moreno.

With their first fight being judged a majority draw, both men are hoping to put a definitive end to their rivalry in Arizona.

Of course, this card wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the rearranged fight-round war that is set to ensue between top welterweight stars Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz. If Edwards wins, he’ll be next in line for a UFC title shot, but if Diaz wins, the division suddenly gets incredibly interesting.