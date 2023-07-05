When Yair Rodriguez threw up on himself at UFC 188 ahead of Joe Rogan interview

Yair Rodriguez, the interim 145-pound champion, is widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters on the UFC roster. With an impressive arsenal of techniques and a flair for flashy striking skills, Rodriguez's fighting style captivates audiences and positions himself as a formidable force. 'El Pantera' is currently gearing up to face reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 290.

While Yair Rodriguez is known for his fiery fighting spirit, there remains one fleeting moment from his early days in the UFC that has faded into obscurity. At UFC 188, the Mexican faced Charles Rosa in a back-and-forth contest.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Latin America winner secured his second UFC victory, defying expectations with a split-decision victory over Rosa. The contest was also declared the 'Fight of the Night'. While the fight showcased gritty performances from both fighters, it was Rodriguez's uncanny post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan that stood out.

Unbeknownst to viewers, Rodriguez accidentally threw up on himself during the post-fight interview, claiming that he was extremely tired. Rogan addressed the technicolor yawn and made light of the situation, stating:

"Did you throw up on yourself? Okay! We got to clean this up. Listen, you deserve to throw up anywhere you want. I'm just glad you didn't throw up on me."

Check out the clip below:

Val Dewar (Nuggets & DoBronx Champ SZN) @the3els I absolutely did not know that Yair Rodriguez threw up on himself during his post-fight speech after winning his UFC debut vs Charles Rosa. I absolutely did not know that Yair Rodriguez threw up on himself during his post-fight speech after winning his UFC debut vs Charles Rosa. https://t.co/WisaJcx63T

Alexander Volkanovski acknowledges Yair Rodriguez as one of his toughest challenges

In preparation for their highly anticipated featherweight championship unification bout at UFC 290, reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski recognizes the unique skillset and unpredictability of his opponent, Yair Rodriguez.

Despite his own status as one of the sport's pound-for-pound best, Volkanovski believes that Rodriguez will be one of the toughest challenges he has faced in his career. Reflecting on 'El Pantera's fighting style and expressing the utmost respect for his opponent, Volkanovski previewed the upcoming fight in a recent appearance on DC & RC, stating:

"I think he's one of the most dangerous guys I've probably ever faced...There's probably a lot of ways I can win this. Dangerous? I think he's definitely one of the most dangerous fighters I've ever faced. That's how seriously I'm taking Yair."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (29:00):

Poll : 0 votes