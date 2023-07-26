"Whenever he fights the upper echelon guys, he loses" - Brendan Schaub expertly breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch     

Dustin Poirier is set to headline UFC 291 this weekend against Justin Gaethje and Brendan Schaub has provided his fight breakdown.

'The Diamond' has one loss in his last four bouts against some of the best fighters in the division. However, he has always fallen short of his ultimate goal of becoming champion.

On Brendan Schaub's latest podcast episode, the former UFC fighter spoke about how he thinks the pay-per-view main event will go down. Here's what he had to say about Gaethje:

"Still fan favorite but whenever he fights the upper-echelon guys, he loses... So, he beats those guys that are right there but he's not beating the tip-of-the-sphere guys. And he says he's changed his style since, I think his success came from a change of style and matchups."

Brendan Schaub believes that Justin Gaethje has a problem fighting the top-ranked fighters. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier was very impressive in his last fight against Michael Chandler and has shown no signs of slowing down. 'The Diamond' seems determined to get his hands on UFC gold before he retires.

Take a look at the video (quotes from 28:53):

Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 291 is set to take place on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of the evening with the BMF belt on the line. Ahead of what is an important fight for the lightweight division, Alexander Volkanovski gave his prediction for the headliner:

"I think he [Poirier] does get better as the fights go. I think he gets a bit more calculated; he gets better reads and is better with his combos as the fight goes later. So, I'm gonna have to go towards Dustin to win this one and I think he's got more ways of winning. I could see him actually getting a submission."

However, 'The Great' did say that it was a tough contest to predict because Justin Gaethje could land one brutal blow to end the fight. However, he believes Poirier will win because he is a more well-rounded fighter.

Take a look at the video (quotes from 7:44 onwards):