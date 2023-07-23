"Whenever/wherever I'm down" - Surging middleweight hopes to challenge the "best" Robert Whittaker yet next

A surging middleweight competitor has offered to welcome Robert Whittaker back into the octagon later this year by posting a bold challenge to 'The Reaper'.

Brendan Allen tweeted:

"We have already seen whittaker and cannonier. I also know the next time we see rob it will be the best rob yet. Thats exactly the challenge im looking for. I hear you wana come back in november @robwhittakermma, whenver/wherever im down to give you that challenge next!!"

Brendan Allen @BrendanAllenMMA We have already seen whittaker and cannonier. I also know the next time we see rob it will be the best rob yet. Thats exactly the challenge im looking for. I hear you wana come back in november @robwhittakermma, whenver/wherever im down to give you that challenge next!!

The 27-year-old Allen is in his athletic prime and has exhibited an impressive run in the UFC so far. He has emerged victorious in seven of his last eight bouts in the octagon. In his promotional career, he has beaten the likes of Kevin Holland, Tom Breese, and Punahele Soriano.

A third-round submission win over Andre Muniz at a UFC Fight Night in February this year catapulted Allen into the top 15 of the UFC's middleweight division.

Brendan Allen's challenge to Robert Whittaker comes weeks after the Australian fighter suffered a brutal second-round TKO defeat against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. 'The Reaper' is considered one of the best middleweight fighters in the promotion, and Allen expects to fight him in his best form.

Robert Whittaker resolves to come back stronger as he discusses UFC 290 loss

Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis fought in a high-voltage middleweight title eliminator bout at UFC 290. Despite being heavily favored, Whittaker came up short. During a recent episode of his MMArcade Podcast, 'The Reaper' pondered over his loss while resolving to make a comeback.

"This isn’t how I want to finish my career. This isn’t the feeling I want to experience again. And the only way not to feel like this is to get back into the gym, train like a savage, and get back into the octagon sooner rather than later. Through no fault of my own, the fights have been further apart than I would like. But I aim to change that.”

Watch the video below (7:53):

Dricus du Plessis shocked the MMA world at UFC 290 by defeating Robert Whittaker. 'Stillknocks' was slated to get a potential title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. However, the prospects of that bout remain thin due to the short turnaround for the South African.

That doesn't change much for Whittaker, who now hopes to train hard and return to the octagon as soon as possible.