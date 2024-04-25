Where is Canelo Alvarez's gym? Find out where the Mexican boxer trains

Canelo Alvarez is one of the world's greatest boxers, whose nearly two-decade run of success has seen him capture countless championships across multiple divisions. In the present day, the Mexican star reigns as the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

He currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. It is a streak of excellence that is only possible by training with the best of the best under the guidance of elite-level coaches. Alvarez's gym is no different.

Where is Canelo Alvarez's gym?

Canelo Alvarez is riding the wave of a three-fight win streak, having defended his undisputed super middleweight championship against a trio of Jermell Charlo, John Ryder, and fearsome knockout artist Gennady Golovkin, with whom he had a legendary, albeit controversial trilogy.

However, those wins are merely footnotes on a career that has spanned 64 fights, 60 of which are wins, with only two losses and two draws. So, to what does Alvarez owe such unprecedented success? As it turns out, his head coach, Eddy Reynoso, has shaped the Mexican star into an all-time great.

Reynoso trains Alvarez at his own gym, House of Boxing, which is based in San Diego, California, the United States. House of Boxing is a high-profile gym that has served as the training center for numerous well-known boxers, some of whom still train there and some of whom have parted ways with Reynoso.

At one point, House of Boxing was home to one of the sport's most polarizing stars in Ryan Garcia, who recently left the world jaw-dropped with his emphatic win over Devin Haney. Similarly, former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, best known for TKO'ing Anthony Joshua in their first scrap, also trained there.

Undefeated Cuban power-puncher Frank Sanchez is also a former trainee at House of Boxing, as was former WBC and The Ring welterweight champion and former WBA (Regular) and WBC super bantamweight champion Luis Nery. House of Boxing was one of the most talent-rich gyms in the entire sport.

Check out Canelo Alvarez's training for the Jaime Munguia bout:

However, with Reynoso both training and managing Alvarez, there were rumors that not everyone was afforded the same level of attention he was. Nevertheless, it continues to be Alvarez's home, where he is currently training for an undisputed super middleweight title defense against the unbeaten Jaime Munguia.