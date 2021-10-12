Where is Chuck Liddell's house?

Chuck Liddell was the UFC's biggest star for a long period of time, keeping the company afloat during its worst days. 'The Iceman' has made the most of a successful MMA career and that reflects in his lifestyle.

While Chuck Liddell owns several properties, he primarily resides in his Hidden Hills house in Calabasas, California. The former UFC light heavyweight champion purchased the property for a whopping $2.6 million in 2012.

Chuck Liddell's Hidden Hills estate has five bedrooms, five baths and sprawls across 5,923 sq. ft. The mansion also has a pool, spa, library, vaulted ceilings and a full-sized basketball court.

Before moving to Southern California, Chuck Liddell used to live in San Luis Obispo. His property was featured on MTV Cribs. The 4,600-foot home was built in 1965. It boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and an oversized, in-ground pool with a spa, rock slide and waterfall.

Liddell bought the property in 2006 for $1.275 million. He later sold it for $1.2 million in 2011 due to the real estate dip. Chuck Liddell also had two other homes for sale in San Luis Obispo during that period.

Chuck Liddell had legal trouble after selling a house

Chuck Liddell even had some legal trouble after selling his Atascadero home. Liddell sold the house to Kenneth and Hayley Smith in 2015. A lawsuit was filed against the former UFC champion after the Smiths discovered a preexisting water leak in a laundry room that shared a wall with their 9-year-old daughter's bedroom.

The lawsuit alleged that the couple's young daughter suffered mysterious nosebleeds, sore throats and other health problems after moving into a bedroom 'riddled with mold.' The lawsuit was filed against Chuck Liddell, his real estate agent Dustin Ward and San Diego-based mortgage company 4 USA Loans Inc.

The lawsuit included allegations of breach of contract, breach of implied habitability, negligence, fraudulent concealment trespass, civil conspiracy, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress among others.

Chuck Liddell later settled the lawsuit in 2019 by paying a hefty amount of $70,000. The terms of the settlement included $31,500 each for the couple and $7,000 for their daughter.

