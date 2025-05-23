“Where every fighter dreams to compete” - Diego Paez cherishes second chance to fight at iconic Lumpinee Stadium

31-year-old Diego Paez deeply appreciates the opportunity to compete at Muay Thai's most hallowed venue as he prepares for his second appearance at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium against teenage sensation Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Ad

The Classic Fight Team athlete, who fought inside the stadium for the very first time in February this year, reflected on his experience inside the historic arena, noting the unique experience there from his other competitive outings.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today, Paez said:

"I wouldn't say no, it was definitely different than every fight before".

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If it was similar to any, it would be when I fought in Vegas during Lion Fight as they—you know, the stadium vibe and everything's like the lights are all professional and the mics are on."

Ad

Trending

The Colombian-American athlete highlighted specific production elements that enhanced his experience, demonstrating a genuine appreciation for ONE Championship's presentation of "The Art of Eight Limbs." He explained:

"I like how there's no Thai music while we're fighting so you can hear everything and I really like the environment, man".

"It was a really cool experience and it was awesome to go to the motherland of the sport and compete where every fighter dreams to compete."

Ad

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Diego Paez fired up to emerge victorious inside the Lumpinee Stadium

Though he was grateful for the chance to fight inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in his debut, the results sadly didn't go his way.

Diego Paez did put on a brilliant performance but fell short to a split decision loss to Sean Climaco after three hard rounds.

Having worked on his flaws and shortcomings to prepare for his sophomore outing, the Classic Fight Team athlete is confident he'll put on a better show to reap a different outcome this time around.

Ad

"I'm not proud of that performance [against Climaco] and it lit a fire under my a** and I'm very excited to go out there and show you guys what I'm talking about."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.