Where is Justin Tafa from? UFC star's heritage, nationality, rugby history and more

Justin Tafa's ethnicity makes him one of several UFC heavyweights to evoke shades of Mark Hunt, as he bears several surface-level similarities to 'The Super Samoan,' such as crushing knockout power and his birth in Auckland, New Zealand to a family of Samoan descent.

Like many Kiwis—a self-referential label for New Zealanders—Tafa first expressed interest in rugby, a sport that carries tremendous importance to those of Tafa's nationality, and has served as a platform for many athletes of Samoan descent. He played for the Marist Saints in the junior Auckland Rugby League.

He was subsequently signed to Melbourne Storm in Australia, where he played in the under-20 team and has since become a citizen. Unfortunately, he failed to reach the heights he had anticipated, and a series of injuries chipped away at his motivation until he had little interest in rugby.

Instead, Tafa found combat sports, and it made sense. Not only was he heavy-set and strong, but his family was no stranger to professional fighting. His grandfather once achieved national championship glory in boxing, while his brothers, including Junior Tafa who is now in the UFC, also entered combat sports.

So, 'Bad Man' followed suit, becoming a mixed martial artist, and in doing so, discovered that he had the frightening ability to knock his opponents out cold with a touch. He was powerful, even more so than the average heavyweight, and his record is a testament, as every single win of Tafa's has come by knockout.

He lives and dies by the sword, which unfortunately led to three losses alongside his seven wins. Now, he is in the UFC and has been for some time. While a position in ranked territory has eluded him thus far, he continues to blast through whoever the promotion puts in front of him until there's a number next to his name.

Justin Tafa and Junior Tafa have both stepped in on short notice for each other

Ahead of UFC 298, Justin Tafa was set to face Marcos Rogério de Lima, but an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. He was instead replaced by his younger brother, Junior Tafa, who stepped in on short notice and lost via TKO. Now, it is 'Bad Man' who has stepped in on short notice for his younger brother.

The older Tafa brother will face Karl Williams tomorrow at UFC Vegas 89 after his brother pulled out of the fight due to injury. It marks a unique situation where two siblings with similar fighting styles willingly replace the other in the event of injury, all to the UFC's delight.