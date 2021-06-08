Where is 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov from?

Hasbulla Magomedov, aka 'Mini Khabib,' hails from Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan. He is a blogger by profession. The 'little kid' who recently took the internet by storm is 18 years of age, although he may look like a five-year-old.

According to The Sun, Hasbulla Magomedov suffers from a genetic disorder called GHD (Growth Hormone Disorder), also known as dwarfism, which has led to his youthful appearance with stunted height and a high-pitched voice. While Hasbulla has been making humorous content for over a year, he recently rose to fame on TikTok after posting videos of himself pretending to fight children.

Hasbulla Magomedov received the moniker 'Mini Khabib' as he hails from Dagestan, which is Khabib's native land as well. 'General Hasbulla,' as he is also referred to, bears a striking resemblance to Khabib Nurmagomedov and was spotted with the former UFC lightweight champion on several occasions.

Is Hasbulla Magomedov an MMA fighter?

Although Hasbulla Magomedov is not a mixed martial artist, he has recently become a cult figure in MMA after reports of his upcoming fight surfaced on social media. As per reports, Hasbulla Magomedov will go toe-to-toe in an MMA fight against an 18-year old Tajik rapper, Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik also suffers from another disorder, rickets, and has stunted growth as his parents couldn't afford the treatment. Rozik mainly shot to fame through his YouTube channel, Avlod Media, which currently has over 400k subscribers.

On May 15, Hasbulla's Instagram handle announced the fight between him and Rozik, but a date is yet to be scheduled for the bout. The hype rose further as the two were later seen exchanging heated words in a YouTube video. Though it remains to be confirmed, the fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik is supposedly being organized by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

News of the fight has been met with severe criticism from Uliana Podpalnaya, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, who described the fight as "unethical and wrong."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh