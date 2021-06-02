Has a fight date been announced for Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abdu Rozik?

In recent weeks, Hasbulla Magomedov (aka 'Mini Khabib') has been posting videos of himself training for his upcoming fight with Abdu Rozik. The TikTok star was seen grinding it out in the gym with MMA fighter Asxab Tameav in several viral videos on Twitter.

Respect for Abdu but Hasbulla is just on a whole other level 🐐 https://t.co/sukSn0QINP pic.twitter.com/RhmHI54EpT — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 24, 2021

It's no secret that a huge segment of MMA fans will tune in to see Hasbulla, who has turned into a cult hero during the pandemic. But his opponent, Abdu Rozik, will stop at nothing to spoil his popular rival's MMA debut. He, too, is taking the fight seriously, as is shown in the video above.

An official date for Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abdu Rozik hasn't been announced yet. MMA fighter Tamaev, who served as a mediator during the viral face-off video, is reportedly putting together the fight.

Though fans will have to wait a little longer for an official date announcement, Hasbulla has promised that he will not disappoint his supporters.

"No worries guys, the time will come. And I will show you one bombic, spectacular fight. I'm going to break Abdu Rozik," Hasbulla Magomedov said through a subtitled video.

Is Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abdu Rozik unethical?

A huge segment of MMA fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming MMA bout between the two internet personalities. However, Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Commission criticized social media interests and fanfare surrounding the upcoming fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Gazeta.ru, Ulyana Podpalnaya, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, said:

"It's not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport. This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to me that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport. It could be judo, karate, and people will understand that this is a serious sport, serious performances, and not some kind of laughing show."

"Events like this don’t draw attention to the sport of little people. If interest in this appears, it’s only because a lot of money is being invested in it. And from the point of view of the sports career growth of these guys, there are no prospects," Podpalnaya added.

