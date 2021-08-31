"Where were these MMA people when they were booing me?" - Tyron Woodley is tired of MMA fighters "telling him what to do"

Tyron Woodley endured a devastating career decline following his three-year championship stint in the UFC. After losing his belt to Kamaru Usman in 2019, the 39-year-old was heavily criticized for his string of lackluster performances.

Woodley believes the lack of support from MMA fellow fighters was clear during the darkest stage of his career. Now that he is somehow crawling his way back into the limelight by exploring the world of boxing, he doesn't want to hear what MMA fighters have to say about him.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tyron Woodley was asked about Daniel Cormier, who recently told him (via a tweet) not to go through with the tattoo bet he made with Jake Paul.

Woodley responded:

"All these MMA people trying to tell me what to do. Where the f**k were these MMA people when they were booing me? When they didn't give me respect, didn't give me the props but everybody wanna tell me what to do and how to do it. And they all want to follow me now. Now everybody in the boxing gym and fu****g shadow boxing and wanna give advice. I appreciate the love and support but think about it, none of these people were on my side. Now I'm supposed to fu****g care what you say? No."

'The Chosen One,' however, was quick to note that he has no ill-feeling towards Cormier.

Watch Tyron Woodley make the aforementioned statements in the video below (from 3:13:55):

Tyron Woodley is willing to get himself tattooed to fight Jake Paul in a rematch

Immediately after he lost his boxing debut, Tyron Woodley worked out a deal with Jake Paul regarding their rematch. 'The Problem Child' said he wouldn't mind fighting Woodley for a second time if he gets himself inked and fulfills the bet they had agreed upon.

Woodley, without giving a second thought, obliged, leaving the Paul brothers stunned.

Jake Paul agrees to rematch if Woodley will get “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. 🚨 #jakepaulvstyronwoodley pic.twitter.com/qRYotzdfTj — Clutch Report Media (@clutchrptmedia) August 30, 2021

However, Woodley said the tattoo artist, who was supposed to do the honors, was nowhere to be seen when the dust settled at the Rocket MortGage FieldHouse. The former UFC champion believes Paul is afraid to fight him in a rematch.

