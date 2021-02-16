Where is Nate Diaz from: Origins of the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor in UFC

Nate Diaz, the first fighter to beat Conor McGregor in the UFC, hails from Stockton, California, in the U.S.A. Nate's hometown, Stockton has taught him a lot throughout his life, the summary of which, according to Nate, is-

"Always be all the way in when it comes to a fight."

The Diaz brothers have always represented their hometown, Stockton. When Nate Diaz tagged Conor Mcgregor with an open palm at UFC, the internet immediately named it the infamous 'Stockton Slap'. UFC commentator Jon Anik has Stockton's 209 area code tattooed on his arm, which is the result of an ill-advised bet against Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz grew up in a one-storey house in Lodi, just north of Stockton. Nate's father was absent for much of his childhood and Nate Diaz grew up with his mother, elder brother, and sister. Growing up in Stockton has certainly lent the Diaz brothers a certain mentality, which Nate's older brother Nick Diaz refers to as a curse. While referring to the 'kill or be killed' state of mind, Nate Diaz told Brett Okamoto of ESPN -

"I've been a lot more real than other fighters," Nate Diaz said. "I'm putting my middle finger up, saying, 'F--- you,' and they're sitting there like we're not even fighting. No, we are fighting. And this will remind you of that real quick. These other guys are trying to make this a sport, but I'm just keeping it real with what the hell is going on."

Nate Diaz was the first to beat Conor McGregor at UFC

Nate Diaz ended Conor McGregor's unbeaten run in the UFC by submitting him via rear-naked choke in the third round of the main event at UFC 196. Nate Diaz stepped in at 11 days' notice to replace lightweight kingpin Rafael Dos Anjos.

The UFC set up a rematch in 5 months, which went Conor McGregor's way despite a tight decision.

While talking about Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz said-

"He was doing his thing at the press conference, and he was going to try and bust me out and call me a cholo. But, that's the background where I come from. It's hardcore where I live. If he would have came from where I come from, he wouldn't have made it, man. Nobody makes it out of where we come from and you don't know what I've been through."

A trilogy fight with Conor Mcgregor is certainly on the cards for Nate Diaz's return to the UFC. However, it remains to be seen if that will happen.