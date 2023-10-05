"Where Poatan and Jiri?" - Mixed reactions ensue after official poster for UFC 295 is unveiled

The official poster for UFC 295, scheduled for November 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, has been revealed, and it's generating mixed reactions among fight fans.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated event is set to feature a heavyweight championship clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The current champion and former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, and a former two-time 265-pound champion himself.

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event will also showcase a championship bout for the vacant 205 pounds title, featuring former champion Jiří Procházka, who also held the inaugural Rizin light heavyweight championship, and former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who boasts titles from both Glory middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

While the poster undoubtedly caught the eye of fans with its appealing design, some enthusiasts voiced their disappointment that it didn't feature Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira, who are set to engage in a high-stakes bout.

"where poatan and jiri?"

"Where is Alex an jiri 😭😭😭"

"Dope poster but Jiri and Alex should be on it too"

"Could of at least put jiri vs Poatan on somewhere"

Despite the debate surrounding the poster's content, many fans appreciated its overall design, with comments like:

"The first good poster in ages."

"This is a dope poster. Can’t wait for the fight"

Check out the comments below:

Fans react to UFC 295 poster

Other fights in the UFC 295 card

While the heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, as well as the co-main event featuring Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira, are grabbing the spotlight at UFC 295, the rest of the fight card also promises a line-up of thrilling matchups.

In the women's strawweight division, Jessica Andrade is set to face off against Mackenzie Dern, delivering a clash that's bound to showcase both power and technique.

In the men's flyweight division, Kevin Borjas and Joshua Van will engage in a high-speed showdown. Another flyweight bout will see Stephen Erceg taking on Matt Schnell, and in the lightweight division, Jared Gordon will go toe-to-toe with Mark Madsen in a contest that could very well end in fireworks.

Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini will represent the featherweight division. In the lightweight category, Nurullo Aliev will face off against Mateusz Rebecki, adding another layer of excitement to the event.

Last but certainly not least, Dennis Buzukja and Jamall Emmers, both in the featherweight division, will lock horns, promising a fierce and intense contest.