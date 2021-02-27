Where is UFC star Dustin Poirier from and what has he done for his community?

Dustin Poirier is the president of the nonprofit foundation 'The Good Fight'. The charity administers its operations in the state of Louisiana, Dustin's hometown. The Diamond belongs to the city of Lafayette in Louisiana and works diligently to support the underprivileged in his community.

The Good Fight Foundation was founded in 2018 by Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier. The aim of the nonprofit was to feed and provide healthcare for the poverty-stricken in Louisiana.

Since UFC 211, Dustin Poirier has been auctioning his fighting kits to raise money for charity. His fight kit for the Eddie Alvarez rematch helped in providing 3000 meals ($5,100) for the non-profit Second Harvest Food Bank.

After defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC on Fox 29, Dustin Poirier's fight kit was auctioned to generate money for providing homeless women in Acadiana with food supplies. The revenue was also used to buy 50 backpacks and school supplies for impoverished kids. The Good Fight also volunteered in a school supply drive and provided 500 backpacks to the Acadian Middle School.

.@DustinPoirier is auctioning off his #UFCCalgary fight kit. All proceeds go to @TheGoodFightFDN, which is currently trying to buy supplies, backpacks and computers for Acadia Middle School in Lafayette, LA. More here: https://t.co/x2J5DtEdAW — Michael DeSantis (@mdesantis24) July 30, 2018

In 2020, with the advent of Covid-19, several Louisiana natives lost their jobs due to an economic slowdown. Dustin Poirier, along with his wife Jolie, handed out 1000 meals to needy individuals in Lafayette who worked as frontline healthcare workers.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have donated to Dustin Poirier's cause

In a heart-warming gesture after UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov brought attention to Dustin Poirier's charity. Nurmagomedov pledged to donate money to The Good Fight and exchanged t-shirts with Poirier.

The proceeds amassed from auctioning the merchandise were sent to the Louisianan's charity. It was reported that Dustin Poirier generated $200,000 as charity funds which included a generous donation from UFC president Dana White as well.

This amount was utilized in providing clean drinking water to the Batwa Pygmy Tribe in Uganda. The project was brought to execution with the help of former UFC heavyweight Justin Wren's foundation Fight for the Forgotten. Over 43 acres of land has been purchased for the cause to eradicate water crisis in Uganda.

Dustin Poirier tells me Khabib Nurmagomedov sold his UFC 242 fight-worn shirt for $100k, which goes toward the goal of building water wells for a school and orphanage in Uganda. Incredible. https://t.co/koI2214eAL — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) September 16, 2019

Conor McGregor offered to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation leading up to UFC 257. The Irishman was impressed by Dustin Poirier's efforts to help the needy in Louisiana. The Diamond confirmed at the UFC 257 press conference that McGregor's team reached out to TGF and has begun the process of donation.