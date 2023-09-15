Where is Valentina Shevchenko from? All the places 'Bullet' has connections with

Tomorrow, Valentina Shevchenko will face Alexa Grasso in a rematch of their stunning encounter from March, which saw Grasso become the second undisputed Mexican-born champion in UFC history. It was a massive upset that many in the Shevchenko camp will look to undo.

However, while Alexa Grasso was the second-ever Mexican-born UFC champion, Valentina Shevchenko is the promotion's first champion from her own homeland. Shevchenko, however, is a polyglot, being fluent in English, Spanish, and Russian. So where exactly is she from?

As it turns out, the former women's flyweight queen was born in Frunze, Kirghiz Soviet Socialist Republic, then a republic of the Soviet Union. Now, however, it is Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, a country in Central Asia. Ethnically, however, she is East Slavic, as she comes from a Russian-Ukranian family.

In fact, Shevchenko has previously described herself as Russian, even dubbing Russian as her native language. However, Kyrgyzstan is not the only country she represents. The Spanish-speaking Shevchenko is also Peruvian, having gained citizenship in 2008 after first training there in 2007.

Tomorrow, at Noche UFC, 'Bullet' will represent all three of her countries: her birthplace of Kyrgyzstan, her ethnic home of Russia, and her adopted homeland of Peru. Ahead of her rematch with Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko has been adamant that her prior loss was due to a mistake on her part.

She has downplayed Grasso's part in what ranks among the greatest upsets in WMMA history and aims to rectify a loss she has likened to a fluke.

Valentina Shevchenko's thoughts on a trilogy with Amanda Nunes

In the wake of her retirement from MMA, Amanda Nunes has been the subject of criticism from some, mainly former foe Julianna Peña. Recently, Valentina Shevchenko was asked whether Amanda Nunes' retirement disappointed her, as it robs her of the opportunity to have a trilogy bout to avenge her losses to her.

Shevchenko offered a classy response, hitting out at those who were critical of Nunes' retirement decision. While she clarified that she would welcome a trilogy if Nunes walked back on her retirement, she is at peace with the situation.