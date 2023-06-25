“Where his world’s going to end, mine’s going to start” - Ilia Topuria issues major call out to Alexander Volkanovski after dominating Josh Emmett

Ilia Topuria believes he is the man to dethrone featherweight king Alexander Volkanvoski following an immaculate performance from 'El Matador' this weekend.

Topuria took on No.5 ranked featherweight Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC on ABC 5. 'El Matafor' dominated his opponent from the outset and announced himself as a true contender at 145 pounds. The Georgian won the bout 50-44, 50-42 and 49-46 on the judges' scorecards.

Prior to his fight with Emmet, Ilia Topuria stated that he would knock Alexander Volkanovski out in the first round, should he get the chance to face 'The Great'. Following his superb performance at UFC on ABC 5, 'El Matador' called for a fight with the featherweight champion, and stated the following:

"I am the next guy [in line for the title]. Without any doubt. What I deserve comes to me, which is to be the No.1 and to take that UFC belt. I want Alex to defend that belt [against Yair Rodriguez] and show him and the whole world where his world's going to end and mine is going to start."

Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to face the interim featherweight champion, Yair Rodriguez, in the main event of UFC 290, which takes place on July 8.

Ilia Topuria hopes that the Australian is able to successfully defend his title, as 'The Great' has created an aura of invincibility during his title reign at 145 pounds, something that Topuria is confident he can shatter in one round.

Ilia Topuria shares his thoughts on a potential bout with Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria certified himself as a title contender at 145 pounds with an incredible display against Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5.

'El Matador' called for a bout with Alexander Volkanovski during his post-fight interview in the octagon. He later shared his thoughts on facing Max Holloway instead of 'The Great', during the post-event press conference. Topuria stated that he would only face Max Holloway on one condition, otherwise he would wait for a title shot.

Holloway has been the second-best featherweight in the division since his title was taken from him by Volkanovski at UFC 245. 'Blessed' has beaten every contender the UFC has offered him, but his three defeats to 'The Great' have made a fourth fight difficult to sell to many fans.

The fresh blood of Ilia Topuria will excite the UFC's matchmakers, who may decide to bypass a title-eliminator fight with Max Holloway to avoid the hype of 'El Matador' being squashed.

Topuria said this during his post-fight press conference:

"I'm the next guy in line. I can wait... if they offer the fight with Max Holloway in Spain - let's do it. If not, I'm going to wait for my title shot."

