Which fighter has the longest active win streak in the UFC Heavyweight division?

Ciryl Gane now holds the longest active win streak in the UFC's Heavyweight division. The French fighter increased his unbeaten run to five when he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20.

Ciryl Gane's streak inside the UFC Octagon began with his first fight with the promotion. He made his debut for UFC on August 10, 2019, against Raphael Pessoa. Bon Gamin defeated the Brazilian by forcing him to submit in round 1 through an arm-triangle choke.

Gane then faced Don'Tale Mayes at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren on October 26, 2019, two months after his debut. He scooped up another finish and defeated On'Talle via submission (heel hook) in round 3.

Once again, Ciryl Gane returned to the octagon quickly to face Tanner Boser at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie on December 21, 2019. This time around, the fight lasted for the entire three rounds. The French MMA artist controlled most of the fight displaying a well-rounded skill set to win via unanimous decision.

The year 2020 saw a dry patch for Gane. Even though UFC booked a few fights for 'Bon Gamin', they kept getting canceled due to various reasons. He was forced to pull out from his fight with Shamil Abdurakhimov which was scheduled to take place at UFC 249 in April 2020. This cancellation was because Gane had been diagnosed with pneumothorax while training.

His only fight of 2020 came against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos in December. In only his fourth fight with the promotion, Ciryl Gane defeated the former titleholder via TKO (elbows and punches) in round two.

His recent victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik brought his unbeaten run in the UFC to five, overtaking all other active winning streaks in the Heavyweight division.

Which fighters did Ciryl Gane overtake to get the longest active win streak in the UFC Heavyweight division?

Before beating Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Ciryl Gane was tied with Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou, and Marcin Tybura. All of these fighters currently hold four-fight win streaks inside the UFC.

In addition to this, Ciryl Gane also furthered his unblemished run inside the octagon. His professional MMA record currently boasts of eight victories, of which six were finished.

Ciryl Gane also holds a professional Muay Thai record of seven wins (five finishes) and no losses.