Which fighter in the UFC is known as 'The Zombie' and why did he get that nickname?

Known as 'Korean Zombie' or just 'The Zombie', Chan Sung Jung is the number 5 ranked featherweight contender in the UFC. Chan Sung Jung hails from the city of Pohang in South Korea and started his kickboxing training at the age of 14.

Courtesy of the unceasing striking pressure that he puts on his opponents inside the cage and his legendary chin, Chan Sung Jung earned the monicker "The Korean Zombie". Over the course of his career, 'Zombie' has been involved in multiple octagon wars and presented UFC fans with some all-time classic fights.

Chan Sung Jung is well-versed in Taekwondo. The featherweight fighter also possesses a black belt in Judo as well a Brown belt in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu which makes him one of the most well-rounded fighters on the UFC roster.

After making a name fighting in the Korean circuit, Sung Jung made his much awaited UFC debut in 2011 against Leonard Garcia. In their previous meeting at WEC 48, Garcia had emerged victorious via a split decision and the fight bagged multiple awards (FOTN and Fight Of The Year by Wrestling Observer Newsletter).

Chan Sung Jung performed a twister on Garcia in the rematch and avenged his loss to the Former Legacy FC champion. This marked the first instance when a twister submission ended a UFC fight. With his pivotal moment, the Korean fighter instantly became a fan-favorite.

Chan Sung Jung has ammased a 6-3 UFC record since his promotional debut in 2011. 6 of his 16 wins have come by way of knockout. The Zombie has eight submissions to his name and only two decision wins. Sung Jung's reckless determination to keep fighting no matter how hurt he gets in fights, has made him one of the most adored fighters on the UFC roster.

Korean Zombie's last fight

At UFC Fight Night 180, Chan Sung Jung fought Brian Ortega in the headliner event. After almost a two-year-long layoff, Ortega made his return to the cage against Zombie in October last year. It was apparent that T-City had prepared on all facets of the game to tackle any challenge that Sung Jung presented before him.

All three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of Brian Ortega. Speaking with MMA Junkie, Chan Sung Jung expressed remorse over the loss and thanked his fans for their continued support.

"I don’t remember the third, fourth and fifth rounds. I can’t remember, but it’s amazing to see how I’m fighting..haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game. Right, I’m just a fool. Ortega was so good… I just feel so embarrassed about me now. Still, thank you for supporting me a lot. I’m sorry", said Chan Sung Jung.

