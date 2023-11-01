Which gym is Ian Garry training at for his UFC 296 bout after fallout with Team Renegade? All you need to know

Ian Garry has found a new gym to call home as he prepares for his next bout with Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

betr Combat recently took to his X account, where he shared a video of himself wrapping his hands as he prepared for his first training session at his new gym, Chute Boxe Academy. The video confirmed that he was, in fact, no longer associated with Team Renegade and will be training with a new team as he looks to add Luque to his resume and continue his ascension up the welterweight rankings.

betr Combat tweet regarding Chute Boxe Academy

The surging welterweight contender departed from his former gym following a fallout with Team Renegade. The Irishman claimed that he was asked to leave the gym due to the coaches not wanting any doubts or insecurities about reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. They both compete in the same weight division, but they are not close to being potential opponents in the near future.

While speaking to The Independent, Ian Garry noted that the coaches saw him as a threat to 'Rocky' and didn't want him around as a result. He mentioned that he was viewed as a threat because of his top-10 welterweight ranking, saying:

"I get that we're both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I'm not a threat to you right now; I'm not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: 'Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities." [h/t The Independent]

It will be interesting to see how Ian Garry performs in his bout at UFC 296 as he continues to improve as a fighter and learn new skills at Chute Boxe Academy. Another impressive win, especially over a veteran like Vicente Luque, could possibly get 'The Future' a matchup with a top-5 opponent.

Ian Garry's undefeated MMA record

Ian Garry has had a stellar MMA career so far, as he is currently ranked No.10 in the UFC welterweight division and has remained unbeaten.

'The Future' has a 13-0 MMA record, with 7 of his wins coming via KO/TKO. He has a charismatic personality and has gained a large following since making his UFC debut. The 25-year-old most recently fought at UFC 292, where he earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Neil Magny.

Tweet regarding most recent win