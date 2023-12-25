Which watches were Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo wearing while the sporting icons compared their timepieces?

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo comparing watches ringside at a boxing event broke the internet recently. On that note, we will find out what watches they were wearing in this article.

The pair were sitting ringside at the Day Of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While sitting together, the Irishman looked at Ronaldo's watch and asked, 'Who's winning this one' as the pair began laughing.

The experts at Insane Luxury Life on Instagram revealed the two watches. 'The Notorious' was wearing a Chopard Tourbillon Baguette, a 25-piece limited watch. Meanwhile, Ronaldo was wearing a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Rainbow in rose gold.

Conor McGregor's watch has a retail price of $242,000 per the Instagram page, while Ronaldo's watch cost a whopping $926,000. So clearly. The Portuguese star won this battle, with a watch that costs three times as much as the UFC star's watch.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and 'The Notorious' have a multi-million dollar watch collection with some of the most exquisite pieces. Ronaldo even has his own collaboration with Jacob & Co. called Flight of CR7, which is an exclusive watch, designed to honor the football legend.

Conor McGregor airs his frustration on the UFC not being able to set up a fight for him

Conor McGregor has not fought in the octagon since July 2021 after breaking his left leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier. He required surgery for it and had to undergo a long journey of rehabilitation for the broken leg. However, he claims he is now ready to fight, but the UFC has left him hanging by not setting up a fight for him.

He spoke to talkSPORT about the situation:

"Give me something. It was supposed to be April, (and before) it was supposed to be December. ... I'm waiting, I'm waiting and I'm waiting. My patience is wearing thin."

The Irishman was linked to Michael Chandler after the pair played the role of coaches for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). However, the fight that was reportedly signed never turned into reality as Chandler is still waiting on confirmation from the UFC and has been calling out McGregor ever since they finished filming TUF. Now the most probable date for his return seems to be UFC 300.

After all the delay regarding his return to the UFC, the Irishman has now expressed an interest in fighting Manny Pacquiao next.