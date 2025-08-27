While Khabib Nurmagomedov favors Arman Tsarukyan, Renato Moicano insists Ilia Topuria would run through him: "Topuria would screw him"

Arman Tsarukyan earned Khabib Nurmagomedov's support for his potential matchup with Ilia Topuria. However, Renato Moicano believes the Georgian-Spaniard poses a different level of threat to Tsarukyan.Tsarukyan and Topuria have traded barbs on social media ever since the latter became the new lightweight kingpin by viciously knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. While many in the MMA community have demanded Topuria make his first title defense against Tsarukyan, the 28-year-old rejected the idea, claiming he wasn't deserving of a title opportunity.During an interview with Kamil Gadzhiyev, Nurmagomedov backed Tsarukyan to dethrone Topuria in a potential title fight. However, Moicano thinks otherwise. He recently spoke to Laerte Viana and expressed his admiration for the reigning 155-pound champion, claiming that he would dominate Tsarukyan inside the octagon:''I don’t think Arman Tsarukyan is as good as people think. I think Topuria would screw him. I have nothing against Arman, but Arman isn’t a guy I’d be friends with. Because I don't know, I think he is arrogant. I don't like people who think they are better that others...Just because you're a better fighter than another fighter that doesn't mean you're morally better than them.''Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):Topuria is expected to return to the octagon next year, according to Tsarukyan. He therefore desires to compete in a title eliminator bout against any of the other lightweight contenders.Ex-UFC champion hints at a superfight with Ilia TopuriaMany expected Ilia Topuria to face then-champion Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt. However, Makhachev vacated his title and moved up to welterweight, hoping to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound belt. As a result, Topuria fought Charles OIiveira and became the new lightweight champion.During a recent press conference, Makhachev stated that he might return to the 155-pound weight class to face Topuria:''I can’t say for sure. There’s some intrigue with Topuria. I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe it will be possible to make some kind of superfight...Now, I’ll see how much I gain after the fight. If after the fight, in a month my weight is the same, then we can talk about it. If [the weight increases] and it was not easy anyway, I think we will have to sit down with the team to talk.'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]Makhachev and Della Maddalena are rumored to headline the UFC 322 pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in November.