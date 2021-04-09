Who is the active fighter with the most number of losses in the UFC?

There are a handful of fighters with dubious records on the UFC's star-studded roster. Take Jeremy Stephens, for instance, who has registered the most losses inside the UFC octagon. While records may not necessarily reflect someone's fighting abilities, a loss will always be a loss.

Among the current fighters signed with the UFC, Jeremy Stephens has incurred the most losses. The self-proclaimed 'hardest-hitting 145 pounder' has lost 17 fights in UFC, which is the highest in the promotion's history.

Remembering the fact that Jeremy Stephens has the most losses in UFC history and it's not even the most embarrassing fact about his career pic.twitter.com/A6n2frfU8L — Jiri's Vengeance👹 (@jirisvengeance) April 7, 2021

Stephens made his UFC debut in 2007 at UFC 71, on the back of a stunning nine-fight win streak. 'Lil Heathen' stepped up against Din Thomas in a lightweight bout, losing the fight via submission in the second round. However, Stephens made some adjustments to his gameplan after that disappointing promotional debut.

He then put together a string of victories, winning three consecutive fights before being stopped by Spencer Fisher in 2008 at The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest Finale. Since then, Jeremy Stephens has been largely inconsistent with his performances. The 34-year-old is 16-17-1 in the UFC.

Stephens' dubious win/loss record could be attributed to his longevity. He has fought 34 times in the UFC, just behind Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone, who have stepped inside the UFC octagon on a total of 36 occasions. Plus, Stephens has always cemented his position in the divisional rankings. He is presently ranked No.9 in the 145-pound weight class.

Stephens is currently on a four-fight losing streak. He last fought Calvin Kattar in May last year, where 'The Boston Finisher' scored a stunning knockout that sent Stephens to the canvas.

Who did Jeremy Stephens surpass to record most losses in the UFC?

Before Jeremy Stephens claimed the outlandish record of losing most fights in the promotion, the record was previously held by the likes of Tito Ortiz, Clay Guida, Sam Stout and Frank Mir; all of them had lost 11 fights. Stephens came up short against Frankie Edgar at UFC 205, and lost his 12th fight in the UFC.

Jeremy Stephens now has the most losses of any fighter in UFC history (12), passing Ortiz, Guida, Stout, and Mir. #UFC205 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 13, 2016

After Stephens, Guida has the most losses under his belt among the active fighters in the UFC. 'The Carpenter' has lost a total of 15 fights as a UFC competitor. Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski trails Stephens and Guida with 14 losses in the promotion.