Who is Aleksa Camur? Former DWCS fighter set for UFC Nashville

Aleksa Camur is a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who will make his fourth Octagon appearance at UFC Nashville.

Camur started his professional MMA journey in September 2017 following a 4-0 run as an amateur. The Bosnia and Herzegovina native quickly made a name for himself on the regional scene by securing four consecutive wins by KO/TKO, leading to an opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series.

In July 2019, Camur knocked out Fabio Cherant to earn his UFC contract. Six months later, he won his first fight inside the Octagon by unanimous decision against Justin Ledet at UFC 246.

Since then, things haven’t gone as planned for Camur, as his promotional record was pushed to 1-2 after decision losses against William Knight and Nicolae Negumereanu.

On Saturday, August 5, Aleksa Camur looks to get back on track inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The 27-year-old light heavyweight’s job could be on the line as he takes on Tanner Boser during the UFC Nashville main card.

Boser is a former UFC heavyweight who moved down to the light heavyweight division with title aspirations. Unfortunately for him, he lost his debut in the division due to a first-round TKO loss against Ion Cutelaba in April of this year. ‘The Bulldozer’ looks to turn things around by taking out Camur on Saturday night.

Who else is fighting at UFC Nashville besides Aleksa Camur?

UFC Nashville was scheduled to be headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov before the latter pulled out with an injury. As a result, Rob Font stepped in on short notice for a catchweight bout.

Saturday night’s co-main event features the lone women’s bout, as Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez look to take another step toward a title shot in the strawweight division.

The UFC Nashville main card is rounded off by Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205), Gavin Tucker vs. Diego Lopes (145), Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur (205), and Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein (155).

The UFC Nashville preliminary card will showcase six matchups - Raoni Barcelos vs. Kyler Phillips (135), Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris (170), Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson (145), Jake Hadley vs. Cody Durden (125), Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja (145), and Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev (125).