Who is Aliaskhab Khizriev? Undefeated fighter set to take on Makhmud Muradov next

Aliaskhab Khizriev is set to make his second UFC appearance at UFC Fight Night:Dolidze vs. Imavov, which takes place on February 3, 2024, at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khizriev will take on Makhmud Muradov, with the fight set to be a middleweight encounter. According to MMA database Tapology, Aliaskhab Khizriev currently holds a professional MMA record of 14-0. He appears to be a well-rounded mixed martial artist, with five of his wins coming by knockout, four by submission, and five decisions to boot.

He fights out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, and has been incredibly dominant so far. After beating Henrique Shigamoto via first-round submission on Dana White's Contender Series, he earned his ticket to the UFC.

In his UFC debut, he took on Denis Tiuliulin. Although Tiuliulin made it to the second round, he had little to threaten Khizriev. Khizriev secured the second round submission by cinching in a rear-naked choke.

Check out Aliaskhab Khizriev's submission over Denis Tiulinlin here:

He will look to extend his winning streak when he faces Makhmud Muradov on February 3. Muradov is arguably the toughest opponent Khizriev has faced till date and will be a step up in competition.

With a win, Khizriev can show that he belongs in the UFC, and if he wins in impressive fashion, he could very well earn a fight against a ranked opponent next.

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov to be on the main card at UFC Fight Night:Dolidze vs. Imavov

As per the bout order, the Khizriev vs. Muradov bout is set to be the second bout on the main card. The card will be headlined by another middleweight clash between contenders Roman Dolidze, who is ranked No. 8, and Nassourdine Imavov, who currently holds the No. 11 spot.

In the co-main event, a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano, who is ranked No. 13, and Drew Dober, who is ranked No. 15, promises to be a barn burner. Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke and Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva are the remaining fights on the main card.

The prelims will also feature some big names, with fighters like Themba Gorimbo and Molly McCann set to compete on the preliminary card.