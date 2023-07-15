Who is Amber O'Donnell? All about female boxer who kissed Whitney Johns at Kingpyns face-offs

Amber O'Donnell is an Instagram influencer, TikTok celebrity, and OnlyF*ns model from South Yorkshire, England. The 24-year-old boasts more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the Englishwoman revealed that she joined OnlyF*ns due to her financial struggles during the pandemic as a student. Per O'Donnell, she was enticed to join the platform after being inspired by a friend doing well on the website.

The 24-year-old earned £500 in her first week on the content subscription service, sharing various cosplay pictures of herself. Currently, she earns more than £10,000 per month.

Earlier this year, Amber O'Donnell joined the latest social media celebrities to step into the boxing ring. In her boxing debut, she succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to fellow OnlyF*ns model Emily Brooke at the Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament quarter-finals.

This Saturday, the 24-year-old is set to step into the ring again as she faces fellow content creator Whitney Johns at the Kingpyns High Stakes Tournament semifinals.

The bout has gained notoriety thanks to O'Donnell's antics during the face-off. To everyone's surprise, O'Donnell pulled her opponent in for a steamy kiss during the face-off.

Amber O'Donnell's opponent Whitney Johns is also coming off a loss from her boxing debut against Avery Pongracz at Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament in April. Unfortunately for O'Donnell and Johns, they will be ineligible to qualify for the finals owing to their quarter-final losses.

How to watch The Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament featuring Amber O'Donnell?

Dubbed the biggest influencer boxing tournament the world has ever seen, this edition of Kingpyn High Stakes tournament features eight male and eight female fighters.

The fight card includes celebrities like the OnlyF*ns models Elle Brooke, Amber O'Donnel, and popular DJ Tom Zanetti.

Fans can catch the event live by purchasing the pay-per-view on DAZN. DAZN subscription costs $24.99 a month. Alternatively, fans can buy tickets for the live event from Kingpyn's official website.

The semifinal bouts will take place at the iconic 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, July 15. The competition finals are scheduled for August 5 at the famed O2 Arena in London.