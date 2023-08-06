Who is Amouranth, the stunning ring girl at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Looking into the OnlyF*ns star and once-banned Twitch streamer

Kaitlyn Siragusa aka Amouranth is one of the ring girls on duty at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing card that goes down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas tonight. The Onl*Fans star rose to fame on the streaming platform Twitch where she has also faced multiple bans.

We are SO proud of our ring girls @Amouranth and @Kati3kat 🥹Watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV match today at 8pm ET on ESPN or DAZN to see them light up the event.

With over 6.4 million followers, Siragusa was the second most popular female Twitch streamer until recently losing her spot to Mexican streamer AirGameplays. Amouranth has often violated the Amazon-owned streaming platform's community guidelines with her hot tub streams in the past.

The 29-year-old influencer recently faced her seventh ban on Twitch although the reason behind the ban remains unknown. Many noted that the ban came in the aftermath of Siragusa signing a deal with up-and-coming rival platform Kick.

However, some also believe that the ban had nothing to do with her Kick deal and resulted from another wardrobe malfunction. Regardless of the reason behind it, the ban was lifted within a day, during which Siragusa streamed on Kick.

Twitch Partner "AMOURANTH" (@Amouranth) has been unbanned after 1 day, 7 minutes and 12 seconds!

Amouranth's abusive relationship with her husband

Kaitlyn Siragusa revealed that she was married, for the first time last October on a live Twitch stream. Amouranth further shocked fans by opening up about her abusive relationship with her husband who was allegedly controlling her.

Siragusa revealed texts, where her husband, who is unnamed, can be seen threatening to spend her money and kill her dogs. The 29-year-old also revealed that her husband forced her to do the hot tub streams while suggesting that she keep her marriage hidden from her followers. The OnlyF*ns star said:

“I’m basically living in a fancy prison...[It] keeps you there with the fear and the threats, and you fear that he’s going to do something to your animals. And then he’s nice again and says, ‘Everything’s going to be OK.’”

Amouranth has revealed that she has a husband, along with revealing his abuse

Amouranth also called a man who she said was her husband while on the live stream. The man could be heard denying that he threatened to kill her dogs before saying:

“I’m going to give you one last chance. I’m going to irrevocably fucking destroy everything.”

Siragusa's content lead Marz subsequently provided an update claiming she is fine and trying to sort things out with her husband after multiple visits from the police.

Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much



She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out



Not sure what else we can do rn