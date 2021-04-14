Who is Anna Monroe, the British dancer reportedly engaged to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has known Anna Monroe for years and the pair were reported to be engaged earlier this year. Anna Monroe is a stripper by profession and the two met at Floyd's club, Girl Collection.

Rumors of the two being engaged went afloat after Monroe was seen sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand. However, Floyd Mayweather denied all such reports as he reportedly would have preferred to keep the affair private.

A source close to The Sun, who is also a family friend of Floyd Mayweather said:

"Floyd was annoyed at first that news of their relationship broke because he wanted to keep it private. They had an argument about it but soon made up. And then he decided to pop the question on Saturday. Anna has told family and friends she's getting married and wants to have a baby with Floyd this year. She hasn't announced it on social media but everyone could see the huge rock on her hand on her latest Instagram snaps."

The intimacy between the two could be seen in an erotic lap dance video that was recently uploaded.

How did Floyd Mayweather meet Anna Monroe

Floyd Mayweather has known Anna Monroe for some time now and the two have often been found posting pictures of themselves at the exact same locations at the same time in Paris, France; Abu Dhabi, UAE; the Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland; Santorini, Greece and Amsterdam, Holland.

Revealing details of the chance meeting between the two, the source further said:

"They met at Floyd's club Girl Collection. Anna was born in America but her parents moved to England for work when she was younger. She then moved back to America when she was 22. She went for an interview for the job at Girl Collection but was declined, however as she was leaving she passed Floyd in the corridor. The next day the club called her and asked her to go back in and Floyd was there in person with a candle lit dinner in the strip club to tell her she got the job and she was now the lead girl."