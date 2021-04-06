Who is Aoife McGregor and how is she related to UFC star Conor McGregor?

Aoife McGregor is the elder sister of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The 34-year-old runs an excavation business in Dublin along with husband Mark Elliot.

Aoife McGregor is the middle McGregor sibling. Aoife is known to be a staunch supporter of the Notorious One's MMA career and is spotted at many UFC events. Here is a photo of Aoife McGregor with Conor Jack McGregor Jr. (Conor McGregor's son) at a sporting event:

But despite being the sister to the biggest combat sports superstar, Aoife McGregor mostly stays away from the limelight. She worked as a sales representative to kick-start her career. After working for several major make-up brands in Ireland, the Dublin native decided to venture into the business-world.

"...I originally started as a sales rep for a really big make-up brand. Then, like a lot of people in Ireland, I was made redundant in the recession"

In 2017, Aoife McGregor launched her own range of beauty collections. In a 2017 interview with The Independent, Aoife revealed her plans to take on the make-up industry with her own fashion brand:

“Two different collections under my name. The plan for the future is world domination. I want to do Ireland and the world.”

Aoife got the make-up bug by watching her mother Margaret McGregor do her nails on Friday nights while growing up:

"I can still smell the glue. She would have taken her nails off at night and the next morning I would stick them on myself and go around the house and pretend I was her", said Aoife McGregor in an interview with the Independent.

Aoife attends most of Conor's fights

'My sister Aoife!' - Conor McGregor makes a special post on her sister Aoife McGregor's wedding

In 2017, Aoife McGregor married Mark Elliot, her long-time love interest. Mark met Aoife through mutual friends and, according to Aoife, immediately fell in love with her.

"It was like it was meant to be," Aoife says. "My parents are together thirty-odd years. Mark and I are together about six," she says. "He asked me for my number that day and I gave it to him. He chased me for a while. He wouldn't stop!"

Their marriage took place on New Year's Eve of 2017 with Conor McGregor being in attendance. The former UFC double champion posted a photo with the bride and captioned it: "My sister Aoife!"

The Irishman also posted a photo with his father, Tony McGregor, at Aoife's wedding. 'What a time to be alive,' wrote Conor McGregor:

The McGregors are one happy family to look at!