Conor McGregor siblings: Does the Irishman get along with his family?

Conor McGregor has two sisters, Erin and Aoife, with whom he shares a tight bond. Conor Mcgregor's eldest sister Erin McGregor loves hitting the gym and has competed in various professional bodybuilding competitions. The two share a very close relationship and can often be found cheering for each other at events.

Conor McGregor's second sister, Aoife McGregor, seems to run opposite the family gene and doesn't share the same passion for sports. However, Aoife McGregor is very close to her siblings and also cheers Conor McGregor at his events.

Though we might not be familiar with Erin McGregor in person, we are bound to have come across her handiwork as fight fans. Erin McGregor is the woman to be credited for some of Conor McGregor's freakish and fearsome hairstyles. While talking about Conor McGregor's hairstyle, Erin told Sunday World-

"It's great to be able to express my creativity through him. Conor is very stylish, always has been. It runs in our family."

Conor McGregor's second sister, Aoife McGregor, made headlines on social media after she took to Instagram to lash out at the platform's influencers in late 2018. After the outburst, Aoife ended the series of text posts with an important message-

"To all my beautiful teenagers who follow me, please don't live your life for likes on Instagram, go see the world, meet people in real life from all walks of life," she wrote. "Make amazing memories for YOU, not for followers you don't know."

Who is Conor McGregor likely to fight next?

After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor's prospects for a title fight look bleak at the moment. Conor McGregor has hinted that he would like to complete the trilogy against Dustin Poirier. However, Dustin Poirier currently has leverage in picking his fights, while 'The Notorious One' hasn't won a fight at 155 lbs since 2016.

With an excellent UFC debut against Dan Hooker, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler is certainly a worthy as well as a dangerous prospect for Conor McGregor to assert his skills against. Conor McGregor has also called for a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz on his return to the lightweight division.