Who is Austin Vanderford's wife? Here's all you need to know about Paige VanZant and how the couple started dating

Austin Vanderford might be a relative newcomer in the UFC, but the American has plenty of MMA experience in other promotions.The Santa Rosa-born star previously plied his trade in Bellator before signing with the UFC in 2025.Who is the wife of Austin Vanderford?Austin Vanderford is married to fellow combat athlete Paige VanZant. VanZant is best known for her time with the UFC but has also featured in Power Slap, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Misfits Boxing.VanZant is also a model and has posted several photoshoots on her social media accounts. The 31-year-old featured on reality shows Dancing With the Stars and Chopped. However, VanZant is not the combat star's original name. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe American’s original name was Paige Sletten, but she had to change it after being bullied in high school. She chose the name VanZant after learning of one of her mother’s students and legally changed it to the same.VanZant and Vanderford also host their podcast ‘A Kicka** Love Story’ where the pair discuss the world of combat sports and their personal lives.Vanderford shared a loving story of how the pair started dating. The couple married in 2018, and in an interview with the BBC, he spoke about what he did to date his future wife.&quot;I knew her training sessions would finish at nine in the morning, so I'd get up at four, drive five hours to get there just in time before she had to leave and we just clicked straight away.”The current UFC star added that he only dated VanZant for around eight months before the pair got engaged and married a year later.How did Paige VanZant’s MMA career pan out?The 31-year-old VanZant fought 13 times in MMA and holds a record of 8 wins and 5 losses. The American’s last fight was in the UFC against Amanda Ribas, which ended in a loss in July 2020.VanZant fought in Invicta, Bush Cree Promotions and Premier Fight Series before signing with the UFC.She won her first three fights in the promotion before losing to former champion Rose Namajunas in 2015.Her last win came against Rachael Ostovich in 2019 before finishing her MMA career against Ribas.She has tried her luck in other promotions since leaving the UFC.