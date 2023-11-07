Why did Paige VanZant change her name? The ex-UFC star's childhood struggle with bullying and harassment

Fight fans are familiar with Paige VanZant as a fierce competitor who once rose through the ranks of the UFC women's flyweight division and is now a prominent figure in the adult content creation space. However, what remains lesser known are the hardships she endured during her early life, which have shaped her into the person she has become today.

In her book, "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life," Paige VanZant candidly recounts the traumatic experiences and tribulations in her journey. The American revealed a deeply distressing episode from her high school years when she was subjected to both ra*e and subsequent bullying.

She recounted how a group of high school boys coerced her into consuming alcohol and then subjected her to the harrowing assault. Detailing the incident, she said (This article includes content discussing sensitive and distressing topics. Reader discretion is advised):

"They move me around. They change my position. I fail each time I try to resist, my limbs like wet cement on my body, my brain a heavy fog. I am awake and conscious, but my body feels dead. I know what is happening but can do nothing to stop it. I have no voice or choice but to submit and pray that it ends soon."

The aftermath of this traumatic incident led Paige VanZant to contemplate suicide, highlighting the deep impact it had on her mental and emotional well-being. The book also touches on the relentless bullying she endured after the assault, as rumors circulated that she had engaged in consensual activities with the boys, rather than being a victim of their assault.

This cruel treatment led her to change her name from Paige Sletten (bullies appallingly labeled her Sl*tten) to escape the torment, and she even found condoms hung from trees around her home as an act of intimidation. She was compelled to legally change her last name to VanZant. She opted for that name due to its association with one of her mother's students and its appealing sound.

Paige VanZant aims to inspire people with her journey

While Paige VanZant's biography and the narration of her journey may appear as if this is her "Me Too" moment, she claimed that this project had been in the works long before the surge in the anti-sexual assault movement.

She pointed to inspirational figures like gymnast Aly Raisman, who have demonstrated unwavering strength while openly discussing their experiences of assault, as guiding lights in navigating this personal journey.

As for Paige VanZant, the primary motivation behind sharing her story is to advocate against bullying. Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, she claimed:

“A huge reason I’m getting the book out is because I want to be an advocate for anti-bullying, I want to be an advocate. That’s the main wave I want to start from this. The hardest thing for me was the bullies. That just really sunk me even lower, that no one was even there for me.”