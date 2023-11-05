"Simps made you rich" - Paige VanZant divides fans with controversial MMA vs. OnlyF*ns post

Since her exit from the UFC, Paige VanZant, a former contender in the women's flyweight division, has crafted a diverse career spanning the fields of adult content and the influencer space.

She has carefully nurtured her presence through her OnlyF*ns platform, modeling projects, and providing her fans with a window into her daily life. Notably, Paige VanZant has openly admitted that, while her fighting career brought her into the spotlight, it was her foray into the adult entertainment industry that proved to be a lucrative financial endeavor.

The former UFC flyweight attests that her venture into content creation on OnlyFa*s has been exceptionally lucrative. During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, VanZant disclosed that her single day's income on the subscription-based platform surpasses her total earnings from her entire fighting career, encompassing her time in the UFC and other organizations.

Expand Tweet

Paige VanZant recently made a comparative post on Instagram, juxtaposing her modeling venture with her fighting career. She captioned the post:

"One made me rich….. The other made me famous. Haters, make sure to talk s*** in the comments. This one is too good not to."

Watch the post below:

The post ignited divided reactions, with one fan writing:

"Simps made you rich LOL. Where does Bible-thumping fit in all this?"

Another fan wrote:

"Nah, I can't hate. You were one of my favorite fighters at the time."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @paigevanzant on Instagram]

Paige VanZant's driving force to compete despite flourishing career in OnlyFa*s

While Paige VanZanyt's financial success in content creation may have provided her with more than enough financial security, her competitive spirit still drives her to continue her journey in combat sports.

In a previous interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant candidly discussed her flourishing career on OnlyFa*s, acknowledging the huge financial rewards it has brought her. However, she emphasized that her newfound success has not extinguished her unwavering passion for competitive fighting. She stated [ht/ MMA Fighting]:

"Theoretically I could [retire]. I don’t have to fight another day in my life. It’s an athlete thing and some people wouldn’t understand it. If you ask LeBron James why do you still play basketball? You don’t need to. Why do all these NBA players, NFL players get to a point in their career like Tom Brady — he doesn’t need to play football anymore, but why does he? Because he’s the greatest of all time, because he wants to continue to compete. It’s what he does. It’s in his blood."

Paige VanZant also said:

“I don’t compare myself to those people and their greatness, but definitely to their drive to want to continue to be successful. I feel like that’s a part of me as well.”