"Who are you trying to fool?" - Fans cast doubt on Paige VanZant's "99%" video sneak peek into personal life 

Following her departure from the UFC, former women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant has meticulously built a multifaceted career in the realms of adult content and influencer space.

While her sights are set on returning to competing soon, she has undeniably cultivated a thriving path through her OnlyFans account, modeling endeavors, and granting fans a glimpse into her daily experiences.

Notably, Paige VanZant also shares intimate moments with her husband, Austin Vanderford, as part of her content strategy. These pursuits have led some fans to speculate that VanZant may have shifted her focus away from her fighting career due to the substantial success she's enjoying beyond the octagon.

In an attempt to address these prevailing assumptions, VanZant took to Instagram to dispel the notion that her adult content venture consumes the majority of her time. She presented an Instagram reel, highlighting that only 1% of her time is dedicated to such endeavors, while the rest of her time is devoted to training, recovery, and relishing life.

However, Paige VanZant's claims faced skepticism from some fans, with one fan writing:

"You aren't fighting anymore. Who are you trying to fool?"

Another fan wrote:

"I wish my 1% would finance my 99%."

Yet another fan hilariously wrote:

"Shorty you ain't fighting no more. Who you trolling?"

Paige VanZant opens up about battle with depression after fight cancellation

Former UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle competitor, Paige VanZant, remains determined to step back into the ring, despite facing uncertainty regarding her return. VanZant's last bout took place in 2021, where she lost out on a unanimous decision to Rachael Ostovich.

She was originally scheduled for a fight at the BKFC card in London in August 2022. However, VanZant's hopes were dashed as her match was abruptly canceled merely days before the event.

Recounting the turmoil that surrounded this situation, Paige VanZant revealed that it left her grappling with a sense of despair. In response, she decided to take a hiatus, but she's now back in the gym, fully committed to her training. She expressed her current focus on training for enjoyment and self-improvement, rather than just for a fight. Speaking during an Instagram live session, VanZant stated (ht: MMA Fighting):

“So, of course, the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So, I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training 100 percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight.”