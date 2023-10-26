"Is this even legal?" - Fans go gaga over Paige VanZant's "wild ride" collab with ex-WWE star Mandy Rose 

Former UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant has seamlessly transitioned into becoming an Instagram and OnlyF*ns sensation, setting the digital world ablaze with her content. The American has now announced an exciting new collaboration with former WWE star Mandy Rose.

In these captivating photos, both women sport a pink bike theme, complemented by snug-fitting tops, stylish denim shorts, and knee-high boots. Within hours, the sneak peek has amassed over 500,000 views and included a link to VanZant's subscription content. The caption playfully reads:

"Two troublemakers. One wild ride."

"The greatest duo ever!"

"The duo I never knew I needed."

"Is this even legal?"

[Images via: @paigevanzant on Instagram]

Following her departure from the UFC, Paige VanZant ventured into the world of bare-knuckle boxing and has gained substantial earnings through her adult content subscriptions. Rose also embarked on a similar journey after she departed from WWE, prompted by her FanTime content getting leaked on the internet after losing the championship belt.

When Paige VanZant claimed that her OnlyF*ns venture outearns her entire fighting career earnings

Paige VanZant ventured into the adult content space, which has not only paused her competitive fighting career but has also proven to be remarkably profitable for her.

In a recent conversation with Barstool Sports, VanZant revealed that her foray into the world of content creation on OnlyF*ns has reaped financial rewards that surpass anything she achieved in her entire fighting career.

VanZant, who had already made strides beyond the octagon, shared her incredible experience, stating:

“I’d say when I made the switch to OnlyF*ns, there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career and I’ve been really fortunate my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful. I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to more of a mainstream personality. But yes, OnlyF*ns has definitely been my largest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career. I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyF*ns than I did in my entire fighting career combined.”

