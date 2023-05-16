Who is Belal Muhammad fighting next? UFC welterweight contender names opponent and location for upcoming fight

Belal Muhammad is fresh off a victory over fellow UFC welterweight elite Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad faced Burns at the UFC 288 event on May 6 and outworked him en route to a unanimous decision win. Heading into the matchup, the consensus was that its winner would receive a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

That said, UFC president Dana White has consistently maintained that reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards would have to defend his title against Colby Covington next.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Watch the Gilbert Burns now Next in line for Leon Edwards?Watch the #UFC288 Official Fight Highlights between Belal MuhammadGilbert Burns now Next in line for Leon Edwards? 👀🏆Watch the #UFC288 Official Fight Highlights between Belal Muhammad 🆚 Gilbert Burns now 🔥 https://t.co/OHw4RjurtF

Furthermore, it's believed that Muhammad would likely fight the winner of the Edwards-Covington matchup for the UFC welterweight title. All things considered, Muhammad has been adamant about getting a shot at Edwards' UFC welterweight title before Covington does.

While he hasn't fought Covington yet, he did face Edwards back in March 2021. The Edwards-Muhammad matchup ended in an NC (No Contest) after an eye poke from 'Rocky' rendered Muhammad unable to continue. The two fighters have been at loggerheads ever since.

UFC president Dana White has been keen on booking the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington showdown next. Meanwhile, Edwards recently suggested that he'd like to defend his title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21st, 2023. On the other hand, Covington emphasized that he'd like to fight Edwards in the US rather than the UAE.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Muhammad has now addressed the potential opponent and location for his next fight. His next opponent and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

Regardless, in response to a Twitter user asking who he's going to fight next, Muhammad highlighted that he'd like to face Edwards in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 'Remember the Name' tweeted:

"Leon in Abu Dhabi"

Colby Covington argues against Belal Muhammad potentially getting a UFC title shot

A possible Belal Muhammad title shot is likely to materialize after the expected fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. However, as noted, Muhammad has been relentlessly lobbying for the UFC to grant him a title shot before 'Chaos.'

ESPN MMA @espnmma



WHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon EdwardsWHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon Edwards 👀WHAT A MATCHUP 🔥 https://t.co/JHAIHZvd5z

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington recently sounded off on Muhammad.

Covington seemingly believes that the Muhammad-Burns matchup didn't have any title implications and that they fought for nothing. 'Chaos' opined that Muhammad doesn't have the star power to sit on the sidelines and wait for a title shot. He insinuated that 'Remember the Name' would have to fight someone else next before possibly getting a title shot.

Covington said:

"They were fighting for nothing last night. You think he's just going to sit out like till early 2024 because this title fight is now getting pushed later in the end of the year. You think he's going to be able to sit out or he has that type of star power to sit out and then call his shots? No.... He's going to have to fight again."

Watch Covington discuss the topic at 5:45 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes